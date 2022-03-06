Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

BSV stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

