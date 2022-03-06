BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.21 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of 51job worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 249,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 51job by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $56.20 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.53.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

