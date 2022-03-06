BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 25,782 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of SPX FLOW worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

