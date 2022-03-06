BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 49,029 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

