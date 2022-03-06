BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.