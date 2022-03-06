BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Market Capitalization Tops $388,577.13

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $388,577.13 and $329.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00103109 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BAG is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.