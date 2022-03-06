Bonness Enterprises Inc. Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 27.2% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc. owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $58,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 19,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,667. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

