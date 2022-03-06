BOOM Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $77,469.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

