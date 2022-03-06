Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $48,495.75 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $48,495.75 and approximately $25,534.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

