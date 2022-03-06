Boson Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $58.55 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00224769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.