Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

