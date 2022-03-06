Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $107,458.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

