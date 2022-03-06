BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 356,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,350. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

