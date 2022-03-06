Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.35 Million

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to report $796.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

