Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,076,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,154. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

