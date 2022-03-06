Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 57,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $383,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

