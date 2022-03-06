Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

NVTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NVTS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $2,722,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

