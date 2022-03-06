Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,743. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.