Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

