Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.