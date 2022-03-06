Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. VMware reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cross Research decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

NYSE VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

