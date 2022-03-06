Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $39.42 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $211.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.47 million, with estimates ranging from $235.48 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

