Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docebo.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 2.35. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.
Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.