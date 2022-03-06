Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 2.35. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.