Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of KRUS opened at $48.80 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

