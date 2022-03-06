Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report $140.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.29 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketWise.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MarketWise stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

