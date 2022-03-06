Brokerages Expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

NYSE:RY opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.