Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $25.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

