Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of THO traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

