Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.15. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. 379,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

