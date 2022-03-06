Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.15. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UFPI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. 379,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.