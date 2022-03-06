Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $74,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

