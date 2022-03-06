BSCPAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $49.14 million and $1.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

