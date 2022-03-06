BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $100.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

