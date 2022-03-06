Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $51,128,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

