C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

