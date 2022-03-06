Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $18,177,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

