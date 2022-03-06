CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the period. CAE accounts for about 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.26% of CAE worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

