Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

