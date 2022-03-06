California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 25,005 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 116,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.