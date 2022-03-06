California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 27,128 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Seer worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

