California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Triumph Group worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

