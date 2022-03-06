California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.