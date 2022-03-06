California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,485 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 379,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 1,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.