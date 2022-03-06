California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 383,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 741,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

