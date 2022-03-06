California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Agilysys worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

