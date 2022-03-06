California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

