California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,878 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 151,541 shares of company stock worth $10,588,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

