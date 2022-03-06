California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 65,366 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of SelectQuote worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SelectQuote by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

SLQT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

