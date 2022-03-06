California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 921,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,037,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $21.87 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

