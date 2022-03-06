Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Lessened by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,310 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 829,735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,566,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,915. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

