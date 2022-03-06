Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.88. 2,677,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.92. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock worth $815,972 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

